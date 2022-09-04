Pakistan vs India match winning percentage: PAK vs IND head to head in T20 history

PAK vs IND head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match.

The eighth match of the ongoing 15th edition of Asia Cup will be played between India and Pakistan in Dubai tonight. Exactly a week after their last encounter against each other at this very venue, the arch-rivals will be contesting albeit in another round of the tournament.

India and Pakistan, who have played all of one bilateral T20I series across their 15 years of playing T20I against each other, had played their 10th T20I last week. A mammoth 8-2 lead (including a Bowl Out result in their first-ever T20I) for India means that they have an 80% winning percentage as compared to Pakistan’s winning percentage of 20% against India in this format.

Looking to start afresh after the first 10 matches, the onus is now on Pakistan to make amends in the next 10 matches in order to reduce the Indian lead.

Irrespective of who wins at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight, fans around the world would be hoping for a nail-biting contest doing justice to the India-Pakistan rivalry.

PAK vs IND head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 10

Matches won by IND: 8

Matches won by PAK: 2

Matches played at Dubai International Cricket stadium: 2 (IND 1, PAK 1)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (IND 1, PAK 1)

Matches played in Asia: 8 (IND 6, PAK 2)

IND average score against PAK: 148.6

PAK average score against IND: 142.2

Most runs for IND: 346 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for PAK: 122 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most wickets for IND: 9 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for PAK: 3 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most catches for IND: 4 (Dinesh Karthik)

Most catches for PAK: 2 (Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).