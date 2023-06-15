Edgbaston Birmingham Test Records, Most Runs, Wickets And Highest Innings Total

Having hosted India in a Test and T20I each less than 12 months ago, Edgbaston will be hosting Australia in the first of a five-match Ashes series from Friday. In what is going to be the first international match of the year for this stadium, it wouldn’t have anticipated for a better fixture.

Advertisement

Host of a series opener during Ashes 2019 as well, England would want to main their stellar record in Birmingham Tests. In a grand total of 54 Tests in this city in the last 121 years, the home team has won 29 and lost 10 matches. Since Ashes 2009, England have won seven and lost only two out of their 11 Tests at this ground. That being said, both their losses have come in their last three matches.

Australia, on the other hand, have won four and lost six out of their 15 Tests at this venue in all these years. Wanting to take confidence from a 251-run victory the last time they played here, the visitors would be wary of not having the best of records otherwise.

Advertisement

Edgbaston Birmingham Test Records

As is the case with most iconic cricket stadiums, this one also sees former cricketers dominating the batting records. Highest Test run-scorers at Edgbaston are Alastair Cook (869), David Gower (769), Colin Cowdrey (767), Marcus Trescothick (670) and Joe Root (669). Batting details of active cricketers have been provided below:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Joe Root (ENG) 7 669 142* 60.81 2 4 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 7 468 114* 46.8 2 2 Steven Smith (AUS) 2 301 144 75.25 2 0 Virat Kohli (IND) 2 231 149 57.75 1 1 Rory Burns (ENG) 2 225 133 56.25 1 1

Highest wicket-takers in Birmingham Tests are James Anderson (51), Stuart Broad (43), Fred Truman (39), Ian Botham (29) and Shane Warne (25). In addition to Anderson and Broad, other active bowlers to have done well at this ground are:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR James Anderson (ENG) 13 51 22.62 2.79 48.56 Stuart Broad (ENG) 10 43 24.06 3.07 46.97 Ben Stokes (ENG) 5 17 25.41 3.45 44.17 Steven Finn (ENG) 4 16 25.43 3.18 47.93 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 2 12 20.75 2.83 43.91

Highest Test Innings Totals At Edgbaston

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 710/7d 188.1 England India 2011 633/5d 165.2 England India 1979 608/7d 195 Pakistan England 1971 606 143 West Indies England 1984 595/5d 134 England Australia 1985

While the 700-run mark has been touched once in Test matches played at this venue, the 600-run mark has been surpassed four times. Only 14 out of the 192 innings here have witnessed a team scoring in excess of 500 runs.

Birmingham, which has hosted 54 Tests till date, has witnessed result-oriented matches 39 times. Out of these 39, teams have been able to successfully achieve targets only 13 times. Interestingly, England had registered the highest successful Test run-chase at Edgbaston in their most recent match.

Having sealed a 378-run chase in just 76.4 overs, the hosts had managed to achieve their highest-ever Test run-chase and second-highest run-chase in England on the back of thumping individual centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.