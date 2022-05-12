Faf du Plessis vs Kagiso Rabada IPL record: Faf du Plessis vs Punjab Kings stats and last 5 innings list

Faf du Plessis vs Kagiso Rabada: The two South African cricketers have faced each other only twice in the Indian Premier League.

Had it been an eight-team Indian Premier League season, a 60th match would’ve effectively meant a final. However, in a 10-team IPL season, it is still a league match with three playoffs positions still up for grabs.

The 60th match of IPL 2022 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. While RCB have lost both their IPL 2022 matches at this venue, PBKS have won one and lost two out of their three matches here this season.

Faf du Plessis vs Punjab Kings stats and last 5 innings list

Highest run-scorer for Bangalore in his maiden season for them, captain Faf du Plessis will be expected to continue piling on the runs especially with his predecessor in Virat Kohli struggling like never before.

Having said that, Royal Challengers would be rejoicing around the fact that du Plessis has maintained an excellent record against Punjab in the IPL. In 14 innings against this opposition across nine seasons, du Plessis has amassed 748 runs at an average and strike rate of 62.33 and 145.81 respectively.

It is noteworthy that the 37-year old player has scored eight half-centuries against Kings with a highest of 96 (55) coming in a Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings match in Mohali three years ago.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 88 57 3 7 Navi Mumbai 2022 76 55 8 2 Dubai 2021 36* 33 3 1 Mumbai 2021 48 34 4 2 Abu Dhabi 2020 87* 53 11 1 Dubai 2020

Apart from his batting contribution, du Plessis has also grabbed 10 catches in 16 IPL matches against PBKS.

Faf du Plessis vs Kagiso Rabada IPL record

Notwithstanding his aforementioned numbers, du Plessis will have to be careful especially against his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada tonight. While the two haven’t played against each other a lot in the IPL, their only two encounters have resulted in the bowler’s favour in the past.

du Plessis, who has scored 16 (13) with the help of three fours across two IPL innings against Rabada, has been dismissed by him on both the occasions. In five T20 innings against Rabada, du Plessis has scored 31 (28) with the help of five fours but getting out thrice in the process.