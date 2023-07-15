The first of a two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at the Galle International Stadium tomorrow. As was the case in 2022, this is another short tour comprising just red-ball matches. With Galle emerging as a premier Test venue in the island country in the recent years, the spinners are almost certain of deciding the outcome yet again.

The domination of spinners can be observed from the fact that Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya has scalped 46 wickets in the last five Tests here. Hence, Sri Lanka must be all in readiness to unleash their slower bowlers against another subcontinent unit. That said, fitness of captain Dimuth Karunaratne will be crucial for the home side in this match.

Pakistan’s batters have not been great against spinners and they have a humongous task lying in front of them. It will be interesting to see how their bowlers will adjust to the conditions. The home wickets in Pakistan have been absolutely flat and Galle’s challenge will be no mean task for the visitors.

Galle International Stadium Pitch Report For SL vs PAK 1st Test

The pitch in Galle is one of the toughest batting tracks out there in the subcontinent. The toss will be of utmost importance here as the first day will be the best one for batting. A fresh track will be used which should be on the flatter side on Day 1. The surface, however, is expected to deteriorate as the match goes on.

Additionally, there should be a good amount of turn available on the wicket and uneven bounce should make it even worse. The batters will have to apply themselves in order to face the turning balls. Quite a few matches here have not even lasted five days. Such has been the assistance to the spin bowlers.

The weather is not looking great on all five days and overs may get lost. The average first-innings score has been 366 runs, whereas the average fourth-innings score has been 158 runs.

“The Pitch in Galle Is Very Challenging” – Babar Azam Aware of Sri Lanka’s Spin Threat

Addressing the reporters on the eve of the first Test today, Pakistan captain Babar Azam agreed that batting won’t be easy in Galle. However, he was confident that his batters will be able to come out good against the Sri Lankan spinners.

“The pitch in Galle is very challenging for batters. Spinners give tough time but Pakistan has also played good test cricket in Galle in recent past.”

Azam has played a couple of Tests in Galle and his record has been great thus far. He has scored 271 runs at an average of 67.75 with the help of one century and two half-centuries. He will again the most important batter of the side.