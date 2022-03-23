“Great to be with Royal Challengers Bangalore”: David Willey expresses his delight on joining RCB camp ahead of IPL 2022

English pacer David Willey has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022 season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League but they are yet to win a title. Faf du Plessis has been announced as the new captain of the side.

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli will lead the batting lineup of the side. Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror and Sherfane Rutherford have been added to increase the batting depth. Dinesh Karthik will be the wicket-keeper and finisher of the team this season.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel will lead the spin and pace of the side, respectively. In terms of overseas bowlers, they have three quality pacers in Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood and David Willey.

David Willey expresses his delight on joining Royal Challengers Bangalore

David Willey has expressed his delight at joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad ahead of IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the English pacer for INR 2 crores in the auction.

“Great to be with Royal Challengers Bangalore & looking forward to the start of the IPL!,” David Willey replied on RCB’s tweet.

The English all-rounder has played T20 cricket all around the globe, and he recently played for Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022. Apart from bowling, Willey is well versed in batting as well. He has scalped 209 T20 wickets, whereas he has scored 2971 runs at a strike-rate of 140.20.

Great to be with @RCBTweets & looking forward to the start of the @IPL! https://t.co/eENwB8ubFA — David Willey (@david_willey) March 23, 2022

Perth Scorchers used to use David Willey to bat at the top-order, whereas Willey also bats higher up the order for Yorkshire as well. RCB can also take a punt like this as they don’t have much depth in their batting department. The hitting ability of David Willey and his left-arm pace can make him the X-Factor of the side.

Willey has played for Chennai Super Kings in the past as well. He scalped two wickets in three IPL games during the IPL 2018 season. He also had a contract with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, but he couldn’t play due to the date clash with T20 Blast. IPL 2020 started in September due to Covid, and it was colliding with the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast.