“Tim Paine has got coaching credentials”: Tasmania new coach talks about future of Tim Paine as a coach

Tim Paine took an indefinite break from cricket after getting caught in a sexting scandal last year before the Ashes 2021-22.

The last few months have not been great for Tim Paine and his family. Ahead of the Ashes 2021-22, Tim Paine was caught in a sexting scandal with a former Tasmanian cricket employee. A chat was made public, where Paine was caught sexting with a former Tasmania cricket employee in 2017.

He immediately resigned as the test captain of the side, and later on, he took an indefinite break from cricket. Pat Cummins was announced as the new test captain of Australia, and the Australian side registered a brilliant win in the Ashes.

Former head coach Justin Langer also visited Paine ahead of the Ashes. He said that Paine is completely devastated about what has happened to him. Both of them played an important part in rebuilding the Australian squad after the sandpaper gate.

Future of Tim Paine in Tasmania cricket

Tim Paine joined as the interim coach of Tasmania last season, but he did not play a game as a player. Tasmania Tigers have assigned their new coach Jeff Vaughan, who has penned down a five-year deal. Vaughan said that Paine played a big part as the coach of Tasmania coach last season.

Jeff Vaughan also said that he does not know what is the future of Tim Paine, but he wishes him all the best for the future. He also said that he has not met with Tim Paine yet regarding his future. Although, Vaughan agreed that Paine has the credentials to be a coach.

“I think (Paine has) got coaching credentials, a coaching skill set. I haven’t spoken to him for quite some time about it,” Vaughan said.

“I know that coaching was something he has spoken about post his career. We’re yet to understand when is post-career.”

Lovely stuff from our Brisbane Barmies yesterday showing support for @tdpaine36 👏#Ashes pic.twitter.com/nvfxpo8mFg — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 9, 2021

Cricket Tasmania CEO Dominic Baker said that he doesn’t know whether Tim Paine will get a role or not in the Tasmania setup. However, he insists that they will support in whatever decision Tim Paine takes on his career.

“This organisation has been a big supporter of Tim’s and Tim has been a big supporter of this organisation,” CEO Dominic Baker said.

“There may or may not be opportunities for him coming up. The biggest thing for Tim is to work out what his next stage of life looks like.”