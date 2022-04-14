Cricket

“Tim Paine has got coaching credentials”: Tasmania new coach talks about future of Tim Paine as a coach

"Tim Paine has got coaching credentials": Tasmania new coach talks about future of Tim Paine as a coach
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Lakers and Spurs haven’t missed Playoffs since Julius Erving lost to Bill Walton”: How either one of the two historic franchises made the postseason until 2022
Next Article
"If it was 2K that be pretty cool": Stephen Curry provides a dash of realism on constant rumors of him teaming up with LeBron James
Cricket Latest News
"I am not happy that Rohit Sharma's captaincy is questioned here": Graeme Swann defends Rohit Sharma's captaincy despite Mumbai Indians losing 5 IPL 2022 matches
“I am not happy that Rohit Sharma’s captaincy is questioned here”: Graeme Swann defends Rohit Sharma’s captaincy despite Mumbai Indians losing 5 IPL 2022 matches

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has been backed by former English spinner Graeme Swann after Mumbai’s terrible…