“Hitman is having some bad luck”: Yuvraj Singh predicts Rohit Sharma to do ‘something big’ amid poor IPL 2022 form

Yuvraj Singh predicts Rohit Sharma to do ‘something big’: The former Indian all-rounder wants the captain of Mumbai Indians to stay in a good space.

While Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah appears to have returned to form on the back of registering career-best T20 bowling figures against Kolkata Knight Riders in Navi Mumbai last night, captain Rohit Sharma continues to struggle on both personal and team level.

Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan in a 166-run chase against KKR, all Sharma contributed was 2 (6) in a terrible batting performance which witnessed MI collapsing for 113 in 17.3 overs.

It was quite unfortunate for Bumrah to see his phenomenal bowling figures of 4-1-10-5 ending in a losing cause but it wasn’t surprising as it has been such a season for the most successful team in the history of IPL.

Indians, who lost their ninth (out of 11) match of the season, have been quite far away from their best and it doesn’t need to be explained why Sharma is facing criticism for the same.

Yuvraj Singh predicts Rohit Sharma to do ‘something big’ amid poor IPL 2022 form

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to social media platform Twitter this afternoon to highlight Sharma’s “bad luck” this season. However, Yuvraj also predicted that “something big” lies ahead for the 35-year old player.

Hitman !! Is having some bad luck . @ImRo45 something big is coming !!!stay in a good space 💪 #Prediction — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 10, 2022

Yuvraj, who isn’t playing IPL 2022, has been a vocal supporter of Sharma over the years. Yuvraj, who has played 115 white-ball matches at the highest level with Sharma also in the Playing XI, had played his last IPL season under Sharma at Mumbai.

It is worth mentioning that it was during the same season that Yuvraj had predicted something on similar lines for Sharma. While Sharma hadn’t won the ‘Man of the Series‘ during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as per Yuvraj’s prediction, he had finished the tournament as its highest run-scorer.

Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019

As far as IPL 2022 is concerned, MI are scheduled to face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.