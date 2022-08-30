Hong Kong team players list Asia Cup 2022: How many Hong Kong players are from India and Pakistan?

Hong Kong team players list Asia Cup 2022: The Hong Kong side remained unbeaten in the ‘Qualifiers’ to qualify for the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Set to face India for the third time ever in International Cricket, and the first time in T20Is, Hong Kong will play their opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium today.

Having faced defeats in each of the other two occasions against India during the Asia Cup (2008, 2018) itself, the Nizakat Khan-led side know that they will expect nothing different from the current Indian side either, who are yet again favourites to bag the continental supremacy title.

The one aspect of their 17-member Asia Cup 2022 squad, however, is the fact that none of their players originally hail from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong team players list Asia Cup 2022

For those unaware, 12 out of the 17 players in the Hong Kong squad are Pakistan-origins, 4 from India, and the remaining one from Great Britain.

Two of Hong Kong’s most experienced players, with an experience of 51 and 32 T20Is respectively, skipper Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat were born in the city of Attock, in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The remaining Pakistan-origin players are Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, and Yasim Murtaza.

Hong Kong players of Indian origin

Born in Mumbai in December 1995, batting all-rounder Kinchit Shah has a rich international experience of 10 ODIS and 43 T20Is for Hong Kong.

Although left-arm pacer Dhananjay Rao was born in Hong Kong, his parents were born and brought up in India.

With an experience of 5 T20Is for Hong Kong, right-arm medium pacer Ayush Shukla has five wickets under his name as well.

17-year-old Ahan Trivedi, is yet to make his international appearance for Hong Kong.

Finally, the 31-year-old wicket-keeper batter Scott McKechnie, who was born in Salford, Manchester, happens to be the only British-origin player in the Hong Kong squad.