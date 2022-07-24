“Hope it’s the first of many”: Ian Bishop applauds Sanju Samson for scoring his first ODI half-century vs West Indies in Trinidad

Ian Bishop applauds Sanju Samson after latter scores his maiden half-century at the Queen’s Park in Oval versus the West Indies.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, India’s wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson smashed a well-paced maiden half-century in what is his third innings in the 50-Over format.

En Route the stiff target of 312 handed by the Windies, team India were in deep trouble having lost three of their top-order batters by the 18th Over, and with only 79 runs posted on the scoreboard.

However, the pair of Shreyas Iyer (63 off 71) and Sanju Samson came to the fore when the team needed the most, stitching a 99-run stand off 94 deliveries for the fourth wicket, to find themselves well and alive in the chase.

Iyer, not only brought up his 11th ODI half-century, but now has also scored a total of 7 fifties across 8 innings versus the West Indies, including the one during the first ODI of the series a couple of days ago as well.

Samson, on the other hand, soaked in all the pressure as well, while also made sure to go for the big hits every now and then, to keep the required run-rate in check.

Ian Bishop applauds Sanju Samson

Samson unfortunately had to head back towards the dressing room due to a run-out at the non-striker’s end at a very critical juncture of the game, but can can still be proud of his 51-ball 54, which he scored with the assistance of 3 Fours and as many Sixes.

Former West Indian legendary pacer Ian Bishop, who is also one of the commentators in the ongoing series, took to his social media handle to applaud and congratulate Samson for his maiden fifty in ODIs, while also hoped that he plays many more of such innings for the latter’s countless fans.

First half century in ODI’s for Sanju Samson. So many of his fans hope it’s the first of many👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 24, 2022

