MI Family membership: How can I book IPL tickets online with Slice card?

The newly-renovated Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to host the home games of Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2023. This edition of the tournament will be played in a home-away format for the first time since 2019.

The tickets for the matches at the Wankhede Stadium have been put on sale, but not for everyone. Wankhede Stadium’s tickets can be booked via Bookmyshow. The pre-registration phase is over now and those who didn’t participate in the process won’t get to book tickets on priority basis. All the important dates regarding booking are mentioned below.

March 9-11, 2023: SLICE cardholders

March 12, 2023: MI Family – Gold, Silver & Junior members

March 13, 2023: MI Family Blue Tier members and those who pre-registered

March 14, 2023: Open for all

MI Family membership

MI Family membership is made for the super fans of Mumbai Indians. There are four types of membership and all of them have different perks as per their price. All the details are mentioned below.

Gold Tier Membership (INR 2,199)

1) Personalized MI Family Gold Membership card

2) MI Men’s Match Jersey 2023 (Personalise your jersey with an additional cost of INR 350)

3) MI Premium Cap

4) MI Stickers

5) MI Flag

6) Exclusive access to events

7) Discounts on MI merchandise

8) Access to exclusive content

9) Chance to participate in exclusive contests and games

10) Access to Fan Hub features on the website and app

Silver Tier Membership (INR 799)

1) Personalized MI Family Silver Membership card

2) MI-branded T-shirt

3) MI Fan Cap

4) MI Stickers

5) MI Flag

6) Exclusive access to events

7) Discounts on MI merchandise

8) Access to exclusive content

9) Chance to participate in exclusive contests and games

10) Access to Fan Hub features on the website and app

Junior Tier Membership (INR 699)

1) Personalized MI Family Junior Membership card

2) MI Drawstring Bag

3) MI Sipper

4) MI Writing Pad

5) MI Stickers

6) MI Flag

7) Exclusive access to events

8) Discounts on MI merchandise

9) Access to exclusive content

10) Chance to participate in exclusive contests and games

11) Access to Fan Hub features on the website and app

Blue Tier Membership (Free)

1) Personalised MI Family Virtual Membership card

2) Discounts on MI merchandise

3) Access to exclusive content

4) Chance to participate in exclusive contests and games

5) Access to Fan Hub features on the website and app

To reach the membership page, the readers can click here.

Sign up for your preferred #MI Family Membership to get yourself the latest MI merchandise, early access to buy tickets and exclusive MI content 😍 Enrol now ➡️ https://t.co/xCZznICUfT #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/URBB9twSeu — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 9, 2023

How can I book IPL tickets online with Slice card?

Slice is a fintech company, and it is the principal sponsor of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. They have signed a deal worth INR 100 crores for a period of three years. Slice Card is the virtual credit card of the company and people can create their own account on Slice’s website.

After creating the account, money can be added to it just like any other bank account. While buying the tickets, the users will have to choose ‘Slice Card’ as a payment option. The rest of the process is similar to any other online card transaction.