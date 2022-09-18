Hyderabad cricket stadium capacity: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium capacity for IND vs AUS T20

Hyderabad cricket stadium capacity: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be hosting an India-Australia T20I next week.

Australia, T20I defending champions, are set to take on their arch-rival, Team India. Australia and India are set to square off in an upcoming T20I series during Australia’s tour of India 2022. Australia, who have traveled to India for a short tour comprising of a three-match series, are currently in Mohali – venue for the first T20I.

The three T20Is are scheduled to be played on September 20, 23, and 25 respectively. Both Men in Blue and Men in Yellow will face each other in a T20I after almost one and a half years. Both the teams had last faced each other in a T20I series down under in December 2020.

Post the conclusion of the Mohali T20I on Tuesday, the second match of the series will be played in Nagpur on Friday. Hyderabad, which hasn’t hosted an international match in almost three years, will be hosting a potential series-decider on Sunday.

Interesting facts about Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

1) Bangladesh played their first-ever Test in India at this venue since they got their Test status in 2000 when during their tour of India in 2017.

2) Umesh Yadav recorded his first 10-wicket haul in his Test career at this ground on 12 October, 2018, against West Indies.

3) Ravichandran Ashwin recorded the first 10-wicket haul in Tests at this ground on 23 August, 2012, against New Zealand.

Hyderabad cricket stadium capacity

For the unversed or fans visiting from other cities, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is located in the Uppal area of Hyderabad and has a capacity of approximately 55,000 people.

ALSO READ: Ticket prices at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which spans across 16 acres of land, is known for its cutting-edge technology and has hosted many international games as well as Indian Premier League matches over the years. Overall, India vs Australia third T20I will be the 13th international match to be played at this venue.