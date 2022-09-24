Hyderabad Cricket Stadium records: Hyderabad Cricket Stadium T20 records and highest innings total

Hyderabad Cricket Stadium records: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be hosting a series-decider on a Sunday night.

The third T20I of Australia’s tour of India 2022 will be played in Hyderabad tomorrow. The match will bring an end to a short Australian tour. Readers must note that Aussies will return to India for a Test series in January-February 2023.

As far as this particular match is concerned, all the right kind of attention will turn towards Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after it being part of massive confusion and mismanagement with respect to ticket sales for general public.

Now that the ticketing part is over and that no more tickets can be bought or sold for this match, the venue is preparing for its first international match in almost three years. For the unversed, India vs Australia third T20I will only be the second T20I here.

Hyderabad Cricket Stadium records

There aren’t a lot of T20I records to mention for the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium because only one match has been played over here over the years.

The inaugural Hyderabad T20I is fondly remembered for the then India captain Virat Kohli’s encounter with West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams. Kohli, who used to play with quite a lot of easily seen aggression back then, had emulated the bowler’s popular Notebook Celebration only to later reveal reason behind doing the same.

Both Kohli (94*) and opening batter KL Rahul (62) had scored individual half-centuries to put together a match-winning 61-ball 100-run second-wicket partnership.

Other batters who had played that match and are part of the current squad are Rohit Sharma (8) and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (18).

Talking about the bowlers, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had picked a couple of wickets. Both pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/36) and Deepak Chahar (1/56) had also taken the field in that match.

Highest T20I innings total at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The only Hyderabad T20I had witnessed both teams scoring in excess of 200 runs. Chasing a 208-run target, India had scored 209/4 with eight balls remaining in the match. A freak innings had witnessed Kohli hitting six fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 188.