“I still see there’s definitely an opportunity for me to have one more crack”: Mitch Marsh ready for a crack with the Australian test team on the Pakistan tour

Mitch Marsh has been included in the Aussie test squad for the Pakistan tour, and the all-rounder is ready to have one more crack at the test level.

Mitchell Marsh is certainly one of the most improved players since last year. He has made the number three spot of Australia’s T20I squad as his own, where he has contributed with both bat and the ball. The T20 World Cup final’s MOTM also won the BBL title with Perth Scorchers.

After his white-ball heroics, there were a lot of calls to include Marsh in the Ashes squad. However, he has finally got his opportunity in the red-ball for the Pakistan tour. Although, he is the number two all-rounder behind youngster Chris Green. Marsh has said that he is ready to mentor Green to become a top all-rounder and will step in whenever required on the field.

Mitch Marsh ready for test cricket opportunity

Mitch Marsh has admitted that he will only get the opportunity in the case of a Covid result or injury. He is ready for the chances and believes that he will get one in the red ball.

“I still see there’s definitely an opportunity for me to have one more crack, probably more so as a batsman now,” Marsh said.

“For me to get back in the actual Test team now, it’s really only through injury or COVID at the moment with the Pakistan tour.”

“But moving forward, whatever opportunities I get in red-ball cricket and get playing Shield cricket for WA, just making sure I continue to score runs and whatever format it is, be as consistent as I can.”

England 294 all out and Mitchell Marsh takes his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket! pic.twitter.com/FrGJx7zTx8 — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2019

Marsh is just 30 years old, whereas Usman Khawaja is 34 and still pushing for the role. He insists that a lot of players have started their Aussie careers at his age.

“Guys like Usman Khawaja, even Moises Henriques – they’re 34, 35, but they’re still pushing for selection, and that’s great motivation for guys like me,” Marsh said.

“I’m only 30 years of age and there’s been a lot of guys that have just started playing for Australia (at that age) and had great careers.”

“So I’m certainly hopeful that I’ll get one more opportunity at Test level.”

After the Pakistan tour, Mitchell Marsh will feature in this year’s Indian Premier League as well. He has been picked by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 auction.