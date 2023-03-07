“I want to be the best Harry Brook”: Harry Brook once cleared his aspirations of not becoming the next AB de Villiers

England’s batter Harry Brook is certainly one of the most promising names in cricket at the moment. The way he has proved himself with both the red ball and the white ball has been absolutely fantastic to watch. Due to his 360-hitting abilities in white-ball cricket, he has often been compared to former South Africa batter, AB de Villiers.

Brook made his T20I debut last year for England, and he revealed that it was an unexpected one for him as well. Although, he came into the limelight after a brilliant season with Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2022. Ahead of the PSL, he played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, and it was a disaster for him.

Brook was a part of England’s title-winning T20 World Cup squad as well in 2022. He made his Test debut for England in September and his numbers in Test cricket are for everyone to watch out for.

Harry Brook once cleared his aspirations of not becoming the next AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is one of the most loved cricketers of all time and his ability to hit the ball all around the park has given him the name, Mr 360. Brook also shows the same flamboyance, and once England seamer Mark Wood compared him with de Villiers.

Brook had revealed that he was obviously chuffed with his comparisons with the South African great as he also loved watching him bat. Although, he clearly said that he does not aspire to be someone else but wants to be the best version of himself on the pitch.

“After his interview he (Mark Wood) came to me and said ‘I’ve just compared you to AB so don’t let me down’,” Harry Brook had said to cricket.com.

“Obviously that is unbelievable. He’s one of my favourite players to play the game. I used to loved watching him bat but I want to be the best Harry Brook though. I don’t want to be somebody else. I want to do as well as I can do and play the way I want to.”

Harry Brook to make his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad

After playing in BBL and PSL, Brook will finally make his debut in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the 2023 Auction, the champions of the 2016 season bought the English batter for a price of INR 12.50 crores. Although, Brook missed the PSL 2023 and SA 20 League 2023 to manage his workload.