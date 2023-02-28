Is Harry Brook available for PSL 8: Will Harry Brook play PSL 2023?

England’s batter Harry Brook is slowly and steadily making his name in international cricket. Brook was set to represent Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season, but he has not played a single game for the franchise yet. The readers must note that Brook is currently in New Zealand on International duties.

Brook played an important part for the Qalandars last year where they won the title as well. The aggressive batting of Brook was visible in PSL 2022, where he scored 264 runs in the tournament at 52.80, he had a strike-rate of 171.42. Against Islamabad United, Brook scored the 2nd fastest century in PSL’s history.

In an interview, Brook said that the atmosphere in PSL was one of the best he played in his career. Brook made his PSL debut last year after a disappointing Big Bash season with Hobart Hurricanes, and he made his mark in the PSL for sure.

Is Harry Brook available for PSL 8

Harry Brook will not be playing in the PSL 2023 for the Lahore Qalandars. The Qalandars picked him for the 2023 season, but due to international commitments, he decided to opt out of the tournament. He was playing for England in the Test series and will be taking a rest after it as he is not selected in England’s ODI squad against Bangladesh.

Lahore Qalandars signed fellow England batter Sam Billings as Brook’s replacement. It is to be noted that Brook also missed the SA20 League keeping the workload in mind. Brook was set to play for Johannesburg Super Kings, but as he is playing all three formats of the game, Brook was not allowed to play in the tournament by ECB.

Will Harry Brook play IPL 2023?

Brook will be available to play for the full duration of PSL 2023. Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the English batter for a price of INR 12.50 crores. This will be Brook’s first-ever IPL stint.