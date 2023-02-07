“I went to the bathroom and I cried”: When Sachin Tendulkar felt international Cricket isn’t meant for him post debut Test innings

A child prodigy like very few ever were, the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar’s dominant show at the school circuit tournaments in Bombay had made him the centre of media attention, which did not even escape the eyes of legendary Indian batter and his idol Sunil Gavaskar.

In what turned out to be his ‘dream come true’ moment, not only did he get the opportunity to meet Gavaskar at the age of mere 14 in the year 1987, but the latter also introduced him to the rest of the Indian team members who were part of the 1987 World Cup.

When the ‘Master Blaster’ received his maiden call-up in the Bombay Ranji side the same year, he had missed out on a wonderful opportunity to bat alongside his idol, as he was not included in the playing XI that season altogether.

However, greatness was beckoning Tendulkar when a year later at the age of 15, he not only made his Ranji Trophy debut but also smashed a century against Gujarat, making him the youngest Indian to smash a ton in First-Class debut.

When Sachin Tendulkar felt international Cricket isn’t meant for him

Impressive performances in FC Cricket that year meant that Sachin Tendulkar, at the age of 16 years and 205 days, was set to make his maiden international appearance for the Indian national team against Pakistan in 1989 at Karachi.

The saying – ‘What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger’, perfectly summarizes what Tendulkar felt on his Test debut, while facing the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan bowling consistently at over 90 miles an hour.

During an event a few years ago, Tendulkar had exclaimed how he was rendered absolutely clueless while facing the aforementioned trio, as he had never faced anyone bowl so quick at such a young age.

Soon after he was dismissed at the score of 15 most challenging runs ever, he even admitted to have cried in the bathroom while contemplating whether or not he really belonged at the international level.

