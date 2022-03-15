“I’d wanna see us have a storyline”: Brian Lara discloses SRH’s batting strategy for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad have started their training in Chennai, and Brian Lara has revealed their batting strategy ahead of IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a forgettable IPL 2021, and they would want to bounce back in IPL 2022. The team finished at the bottom position, and the axing of David Warner from the team made a big controversy. Sunrisers Hyderabad also were unable to retain Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

They have tried to create a team around their captain Kane Williamson this time around. Nicholas Pooran has been bought for a record price, whereas Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Glenn Phillips are added to add depth to the batting line-ups. The youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad are also there in the team.

In terms of all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma are the players who will feature regularly. The team has four solid Indian pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Kartik Tyagi. Romario Shepherd has also been bought to add the firepower.

Brian Lara talks about Sunrisers Hyderabad batting

Sunrisers Hyderabad have started their training ahead of the IPL 2022 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. West Indian legend Brian Lara is the new batting coach of the side, and he revealed some batting strategies ahead of the tournament.

Brian Lara said that he wants to see a storyline in the batting department. He mentioned that batters at the different positions should have their role clear when they go out to bat.

“In the batting aspect, I’d wanna see us have a storyline,” Brian Lara said in a video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“The openers have their particular job, the number three, four, five and right through the innings, we should know what we expect from each player.”

Brian Lara also said that he is quite happy with the aggressive approach of youngsters in the nets. Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2022 journey against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 29 March 2022.