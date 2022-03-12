“I’m sure they have enough budget”: Smriti Mandhana expects ICC to provide another trophy after sharing Player of the Match award with Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana expects ICC to provide another trophy: The two Indian batters scored individual centuries at the Seddon Park today.

India batter Smriti Mandhana believes that the Indian women’s cricket team has “learnt from mistakes” and won’t be repeating the same during the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Having registered a comprehensive 107-run victory against Pakistan in their tournament opener, India suffered a 62-run loss against hosts New Zealand. Facing an unbeaten team in West Indies in Hamilton today, India put on display an all-round 155-run victory.

Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored fifth and fourth WODI centuries respectively to power India to 317/8 in 50 overs after captain Mithali Raj (5) won the toss and chose to bat.

“We learnt from our mistakes and that’s something we thought we are not gonna repeat it. As batters, we both [herself and Harmanpreet Kaur] prefer chasing and setting the target both together. Last game, we didn’t get going and in chasing it’s very important to get the momentum,” Mandhana said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Smriti Mandhana expects ICC to provide another trophy after sharing Player of the Match award with Harmanpreet Kaur

Mandhana, 25, also talked about how her and Kaur’s strengths differ with respect to facing pace and spin respectively. Rotating the strike accordingly, the duo put together a match-winning 184-run partnership for the fourth wicket (third-highest fourth-wicket stand in WODIs) at the Seddon Park on Saturday.

While Mandhana scored 123 (119) with the help of 13 fours and two sixes, Kaur ended up with 109 (107) inclusive of 10 fours and two sixes. Mandhana, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, didn’t think twice before sharing her award with Kaur to become a source of amazement for one and all.

In addition to explaining the reason behind herself wanting to share the award with Kaur, the left-handed batter hilariously expected the ICC (International Cricket Council) to provide another trophy to Kaur.

“I think scoring a century and not being a Player of the Match is something I really wouldn’t want as a player. I think we both contributed equally for us to score 300 [317]. So, I think it’s good for us to share the trophy and I think both are good contenders to get it. I’m sure ICC will be giving another trophy and I’m sure they have enough budget to do that [smiles],” Mandhana added.