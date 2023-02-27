IND vs AUS 4th Test tickets booking: Narendra Modi Stadium tickets price for India vs Australia 4th Test

GCA (Gujarat Cricket Association) have opened the ticket sales for general public for the fourth Test of Australia’s tour of India 2023 slated to kick-start from March 9. Originally scheduled to begin yesterday, the process did begin on Sunday but only to be paused for an unknown reason after an hour so.

Interested fans must book their tickets at the earliest to not miss out on an opportunity of watching a Test match at the biggest cricketing venue of the world. Although the fortune of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has already been decided, one still expects fans to throng the stadium on all the days for a match involving two fierce competitors.

The upcoming Test will be the third one to be played at the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium. Although the stadium has hosted 14 Tests across the last four decades, it hasn’t hosted another one since hosting England twice a couple of years ago.

Narendra Modi Stadium tickets price

GCA have made arrangements for a total of five price categories for this match. Or one can say that there are as many different price categories remaining at this point in time.

They are INR 200, INR 300, INR 350, INR 1,000 and INR 2,000. While there are more than a dozen different blocks under each of the first three categories, there are less than a dozen blocks under the two price ranges which are touching the four-digit mark. It is worth a mention that an additional booking fee and delivery charge will be applicable across all the categories.

It is noteworthy that a person can buy any number of tickets between 1-10 during one transaction. Unlike the other three Tests in Nagpur, Delhi and Indore, GCA aren’t selling season passes but selling day-wise tickets (no re-entry allowed).

In all honesty, the above mentioned price categories are pretty nominal for an India-Australia match at a venue which boasts of such unmatched facilities. If anyone is wanting to skip this Test in order to save money for Indian Premier League 2023 matches in Ahmedabad, keep it mind that tickets for IPL matches will be priced way higher.

IND vs AUS 4th Test tickets booking process

As is usually the case, IND vs AUS 4th Test tickets booking process requires an individual to follow basic steps needed in completing any online transaction.

All you have to do is change location to Ahmedabad on either the website or application of ticketing platform BookMyShow. Click on the ‘Sports’ section to find the first option named “Australia’s tour of India 4th Test Series- Ahmedabad”.

Subsequently, click on “Book” towards the right side of your screens. Select/enter key information such as date, time, number of tickets, price category, seats and delivery address before making a payment.