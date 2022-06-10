IND vs SA Bengaluru tickets start date: IND vs SA Bangalore tickets price 2022

IND vs SA Bengaluru tickets: The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A thrilling finish to the first India vs South Africa T20I involving a record run-chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night has set the tone for the rest of a five-match T20I series in the best possible manner.

Expected to comfortably defend a 212-run chase in Delhi on Thursday, India ended up witnessing the opposition registering the highest-ever chase against them on the back of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller’s unbeaten 131-run fourth-wicket partnership; third-highest in T20Is for this wicket.

While the second T20I will be played in Cuttack on Sunday, the subsequent ones will be played in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which had last hosted an international match in the form of a Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year, will be hosting a T20I after more than two years. Co-incidentally, the last T20I at this venue had also been played between India and South Africa.

IND vs SA Bengaluru tickets start date

Scheduled to be played after more than a week on June 19, tickets for the fifth T20I are yet to be put on sale for general public. Although there has been no confirmation from the KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) for now, one believes that tickets will be put on sale on online platform Paytm Insider within a week or so.

It is worth mentioning that tickets for India-Sri Lanka Test earlier this year were also sold on Paytm Insider before KSCA made arrangements for offline tickets after an increase in crowd capacity.

IND vs SA Bangalore tickets price 2022

It wouldn’t be a surprise if ticket prices for the Test and T20I vary due to the difference in offering on display. As for the ticket prices for the Test match, fans had bought tickets for INR 1,250 (Grand Terrace) and Hospitality tickets for INR 1,500 per ticket (P Corporate), INR 2,000 (Pavilion Terrace) and INR 2,500 (P2 Stand).

Lower-priced tickets had costed a fan INR 750 (E-Executive and N Stand), INR 500 (D-Corporate, A Stand, B Lower and B Upper) and INR 100 (G Upper / G Lower 1 and G Lower 2).