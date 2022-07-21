IND vs WI broadcasting channel: India vs West Indies 2022 broadcasting channels list

IND vs WI broadcasting channel: The SportsRush brings you the digital and TV broadcast details of India vs West Indies series.

West Indies and India are set to take on each other in a 3-match ODI and T20I series. India is coming on the back of a brilliant ODI series win against England, whereas West Indies lost their last home ODI series to Bangladesh. This is an important series for both sides.

Team India have rested the majority of their main players for the ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Indian ODI side, whereas Ravindra Jadeja has been named the vice-captain of the side. It will be interesting to see the Indian team without players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.

IND vs WI broadcasting channel

The ODI series will series is set to be played at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad, and the first ODI will be played on 22 July 2022. Both sets of audiences will watch this game with keen interest, and the series will be broadcasted on both TV and digital platforms.

In good news for the Indian fans, the matches will be televised live on DD Sports, which is available on all the cable and DTH platforms. No other big channel took the TV rights, but DD Sports televising the series is impressive news for Indian cricket fans.

On the digital platform, Fancode will broadcast the match live in India. Although, this will not be for free, and there will be different subscription packs for the same. The users can either take the pass of the full series, or they can pay for one game individually as well.

In West Indies, SportsMax will televise the match, whereas the live streaming of the match will be available on Flow Sports. So broadcasting on both TV and digital is available in West Indies as well. All the ODIs will start from 7 PM IST.