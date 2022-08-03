IND W vs BRB W T20 2022 records: India vs Barbados Women head to head record in T20 Commonwealth Games

IND W vs BRB W T20 2022 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND-W vs BRB-W T20I.

The 10th match of Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition will be played between Barbados Women and India Women in Birmingham tonight.

Readers must note that both the Group A teams have won and lost a match each in the tournament so far. It is due to a better NRR (Net Run Rate) that India are better placed at the second spot as compared to Barbados at third.

Our women’s cricket team’s first win at the Commonwealth Games is in the 🎒 Happy faces from the @BCCIWomen camp spotted at the Edgbaston Stadium after an eight-wicket win over Pakistan 😁👏🇮🇳#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4nj7Lkwz3V — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 31, 2022

With Australia Women winning both their matches and Pakistan Women losing both their matches till now, their clash against each other today won’t affect the points table.

Australia, who have a guaranteed semi-final spot with them, will be accompanied to the next round by one out of India or Barbados from Group A. Therefore, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Barbados Women vs India Women clash at Edgbaston is going to be a virtual quarter-final for both the teams.

IND W vs BRB W T20 2022 head to head record

While readers would’ve ideally wanted to go through past Women’s T20I head-to-head records between Barbados Women and India Women, it wouldn’t be possible for this particular match due to lack of records as these two teams will be facing each other for the first time on Wednesday.

India Women, who have played 18 T20Is against West Indies since their first encounter 11 years ago, will be the third team to play against Barbados Women. Readers must note that Barbados are playing T20Is for the first time in this tournament.

ALSO READ: Barbados Women vs India Women pitch report at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Considering how West Indies are a group of islands and not one country, Barbados qualified among those islands to play Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition. Athletes from other West Indians islands have participated in sports other than cricket.