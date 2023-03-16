India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch IND vs AUS Mumbai ODI?

Starting in Mumbai from tomorrow, the imminent three-match ODI series between India and Australia will be the 14th bilateral ODI series between these two teams. The two stalwarts will be facing each other in this format 38 months after their last ODI series in India and more than 27 months after their last ODI series in Australia.

Although Australia have a significant lead over India in head-to-head ODI records, India have also done well when it comes to results of bilateral series. It is noteworthy that Australia have won seven as compared to six Indian series wins out of the previous 13 ODI series between these two fierce opponents.

Fans can expect the first ODI to be a ripper of a contest primarily because of Wankhede Stadium. A cricketing venue which has a knack of producing entertaining matches due to its nature of not letting the toss play a crucial role will be hosting its first match after a recently conducted renovation process.

“The wicket looks how it does throughout the year. I have been playing here for almost seven years. It is going to be challenging because this wicket will give equal opportunities to both the sides,” India stand-in captain Hardik Pandya told reporters during a pre-series press conference on the eve of the first match.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

As was the case during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the second leg of the ongoing Australia’s tour of India for the Indian audiences.

As a result, fans can brace themselves to watch the match across multiple languages on various channels namely Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada. Furthermore, fans will also have the option of live streaming all the ODIs on Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription.

Fans of the Australian cricket team back home will be able to watch Mumbai ODI on television channel named Fox Cricket and streaming application named Kayo Sports.

Date – 17/03/2023 (Friday).

Match start Time – 01:30 PM (India) and 07:00 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India) and Fox Cricket (Australia).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Kayo Sports (Australia).