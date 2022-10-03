“I’ve been exposed to guys we’re playing against”: Tim David confident about doing well for Australia after playing in different T20 leagues globally

Tim David has said that the experience of playing in different T20 Leagues around the world will help him in doing well for Australia.

Australia will be looking to defend their crown in the upcoming T20 World Cup in their home conditions. They have almost retained their squad from the last World Cup, but they now have an interesting option in Tim David, who has proved his class all around the globe.

David’s finishing ability has earned him a place in the Australian team, and he also made his debut for Australia in the T20I series against India. He got his first IPL contract as well this year when Mumbai Indians bought him for a whopping price of INR 8.52 crores in the IPL auction.

The records of David prove his class and justify the decision of Australia to pick him without many games to play. David has scored 2799 T20 runs at 31.44 with the help of 12 half-centuries. He has a strike-rate of 163.30, and his ability to bowl part-time makes him an excellent product.

Tim David confident about doing well for Australia

Aaron Finch recently said that they will use Tim David as their finisher in the world cup, and David said that he knows why he is added to the group. David insists that he has played a similar kind of role in different teams around the world, and he will be trying to do the same for the Australian team as well.

“It’s a really similar role. That’s why I’ve been added to the squad, added to the group – what I’ve been doing is what I’m going to be trying to do for the Australian team if I get the chance. So business as usual really,” Tim David said as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

Tim David💪💪💪. Hopefully the first of many landmarks for Australia. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 25, 2022

David recently made his T20I debut for Australia against India, and he smashed a brilliant half-century in just 25-balls in Hyderabad. He said that playing in the different T20 Leagues around the globe has helped him to play against the international guys, so he does not feel like any massive difference.

“I’m really fortunate I’ve played in a lot of leagues now, so I’ve been exposed to guys we’re playing against, and you just get into your work,” Tim David added.

“Just being around a lot of the guys you’re playing against or playing with, so it doesn’t feel like a massive step up.”