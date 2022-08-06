India vs West Indies T20 2022 on which channel: IND vs WI 4th T20 online streaming link for free

IND vs WI 4th T20 online streaming link: India and West Indies will be playing two back-to-back T20Is in Florida.

West Indies and India have returned to Lauderhill after three years for the last two T20Is of their ongoing five-match series. A regular day start in Florida for the fourth T20I will act as a typical prime-time evening start in the Indian sub-continent for both the fourth and fifth T20Is today and tomorrow respectively.

Leading the series 2-1 after the third T20I, it wouldn’t be wrong to term India as the favourites to win the series. The visitors’ recent form, overall record against West Indies and Central Broward Regional Park Stadium record favours them to win the series.

With a significant geographical change in the venue, both the teams might be in store for making changes to their respective Playing XIs. Indian fans, in particular, would be keeping a close eye on the combination especially with respect to captain Rohit Sharma’s availability.

India vs West Indies T20 2022 on which channel

As has been the case throughout India’s tour of West Indies 2022, Doordarshan Sports will continue to televise the remaining T20Is. Click here to know about the exact channel number for various platforms like Dish TV, Airtel DTH etc.

Date – 06/08/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 10:30 AM (local) and 08:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Doordarshan Sports (India) and ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean).

IND vs WI 4th T20 online streaming link for free

Streaming platform FanCode, which has been streaming international cricket in West Indies for the Indian audiences in the recent years, is live streaming this T20I series as well.

Fans, who wish to buy a subscription pass for the remainder of this tour (two T20Is), will have to pay a nominal price of INR 29 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Additionally, fans also have an option of buying a pass just for the fourth T20I by paying an amount of INR 19.

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies can’t be watched for free on any streaming platform legally. The only option for fans is to buy a FanCode pass and watch the remaining two matches.