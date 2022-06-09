Indian women cricket team vice captain: Who is the vice captain for Harmanpreet Kaur for Sri Lanka tour?

Indian women cricket team vice captain: There has been a change in the leadership group after the retirement of Mithali Raj.

Indian women’s cricket is set to go under some changes after the retirement of Mithali Raj. Mithali Raj was the captain of the ODI and Test sides, whereas she was already retired from the T20I format.

Mithali Raj, who is the highest run-scorer in the history of Women’s cricket, announced her retirement from all formats of the game on 8 June 2022. This announcement was inevitable as it was already known that the ICC Women’s World Cup was her last assignment. Mithali’s career lasted over 22 years, which is the longest in men’s or women’s cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been announced as the new captain of India’s Women’s ODI team. She was already the T20I captain of the side, and now she will lead in the ODI format as well. There were talks about Smriti Mandhana being the ODI captain, but Harmanpreet was preferred.

Smriti Mandhana will now be the vice-captain of the Indian side in both T20I and ODI formats. The ace opener of the side has been brilliant with the bat in the last few seasons.

Cricket is a dream and when I started off my career I had no idea that women’s cricket existed but the only name ever told or heard was yours @M_Raj03 Di. You sewed the seed for all the young girls to take up this sport and dream big. Wish you the best in life. pic.twitter.com/pWZ9UHcKN3 — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) June 8, 2022

Jemimah Rodrigues, who missed out on the ICC Women’s World Cup squad has made her return to the side in the T20I format. S Meghana has been rewarded for her great form, and she is in both sides. Sneh Rana has been dropped from the team.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.