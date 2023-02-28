Indore Cricket Stadium Test match records: Holkar Stadium Test records and highest innings totals

Indore will be hosting an international match for the second time in 2023.

Holkar Stadium will be back as an international venue merely five weeks after last hosting an international match in the form of an India-New Zealand ODI. Indore’s second international match of the year will be an India-Australia Test match as cricket’s ancestral format is all is readiness of returning to this city for the second time after over three years.

Both the previous two Indore Tests were won by India by huge margins. Having also won the first two Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Tests, the home team should be a confident set looking to seal the series at this venu this week.

Australia, on the other hand, have never a played a Test match at this stadium. Their only international match here was an ODI which they ended up losing by 5 wickets more than half-a-decade ago.

Indore Cricket Stadium Test match records

Highest run-scorers in Indore Tests are Ajinkya Rahane (297), Mayank Agarwal (243), Virat Kohli (228), Cheteshwar Pujara (196) and Mushfiqur Rahim (107). Other batters part of the current Indian squad to have scored some runs here are Ravindra Jadeja (77) and Rohit Sharma (57).

Highest Test wicket-takers at this venue are Ravichandran Ashwin (18), Mohammed Shami (7), Umesh Yadav (5), Abu Jayed (4) and Jeetan Patel (4). India all-rounder Jadeja has picked four wickets across as many innings here.

Highest innings totals at Holkar Stadium

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 557/5d 169 India New Zealand 2016 493/6d 114 India Bangladesh 2019 299 90.2 New Zealand India 2016 216/3d 49 India New Zealand 2016 213 69.2 Bangladesh India 2019 153 44.5 New Zealand India 2016 150 58.3 Bangladesh India 2019

A total of seven innings have been possible across the two Test matches played at the Holkar Stadium till now. Both the matches had witnessed captains electing to bat first at the toss. While India registered a mammoth victory after doing so in the inaugural Indore Test, Bangladesh ended up losing by a massive margin in the second time around.

Moreover, it is noteworthy that no team has ever been able to seal a Test run-chase at this stadium.