IPL 2022 retained players list all team: RCB retain Mohammed Siraj ahead of Yuzi Chahal; PBKS retain Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022 retained players list: Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained a third player after initially retaining Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained fast bowler Mohammed Siraj as their third player ahead of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a somewhat surprising move. Readers must note that Royal Challengers had earlier retained former captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and that they still have a slot remaining to retain Chahal or any other player.

Chahal, 31, is the highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers after having picked 139 wickets in 114 matches across eight seasons at an average of 22.04, an economy rate of 7.58 and a strike rate of 17.44.

Siraj, on the other hand, had joined the franchise in 2018 and has done well in four seasons picking 40 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 30.63, an economy rate of 8.26 and a strike rate of 22.25. Siraj’s recent progress in international cricket seems to have worked in his favour for pinning down a spinner of Chahal’s skills (to be the third retention) is no mean task.

Meanwhile, there has finally been a confirmation with respect to Punjab Kings’ retained players. With captain and highest run-scorer ever Lokesh Rahul set to join a new team for a sumptuous price, Kings have retained opening batter Mayank Agarwal and uncapped pacer Arshdeep Singh.

After Rahul, Agarwal has been Punjab’s second-highest run-scorer in the last two seasons amassing 865 runs in 23 innings at an average and strike rate of 39.32 and 147.86 respectively including one century and six half-centuries.

Since joining the franchise in 2019, Arshdeep has been PBKS’ second-best bowler after Mohammed Shami picking 30 wickets at an average of 22.30, an economy rate of 8.78 and a strike rate of 15.23 including a maiden T20 five-wicket haul.

IPL 2022 retained players list all team

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson.

Chennai Super Kings – Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings – Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson.