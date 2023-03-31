IPL Coach Salary 2023: How much does an IPL Head Coach Earn in a Season?

Indian Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world not just because of the players, but because of the coaches as well. Some of the biggest minds in the world are involved with all the 10 franchises. A coach plays a really important in any team’s success, especially in the this format of cricket.

The teams have changed quite a few coaches during the years, but former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been with Chennai Super Kings since the second season of the IPL. Gujarat Titans had named former India pacer Ashish Nehra as their head coach last season, and he won the title with them in their very first attempt only.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene did wonders with Mumbai Indians as their head coach, but he has now been elevated for the franchise’s global role. Former South Africa wicket-keeper batter Mark Boucher left the national job to be the new head coach of Indians.

IPL Coach Salary 2023

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is the head coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he is said to be one of the highest-paid coaches. Lara was involved with SRH as batting coach and strategic advisor last season as well. Known to change their head coach with every passing season, Punjab Kings have appointed ODI World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss this season, and he is also being paid a hefty sum.

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower, head coach of Lucknow Super Giants, is one of the most successful coaches going around in franchise cricket. However, he is not the highest-paid one. Let’s have a look at the salaries of all the coaches of IPL 2023.

How much does an IPL Head Coach Earn in a Season?

The salaries of the coaches are mentioned as per reports.