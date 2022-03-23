IPL ticket booking date 2022: BookMyShow IPL tickets 2022 Pune

IPL ticket booking date 2022: Only three days are left for the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking the field in the first match of the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Saturday.

Defending champions Super Kings, who have won their last four matches against Knight Riders, would be confident of starting on a winning note despite a couple of their first-choice players set to miss the season opener on March 26.

Unlike CSK, KKR will have the challenge of playing under a new captain in Shreyas Iyer. While Kolkata also have retained players from the last season, it will be interesting to see if they’ll be able to break a losing streak against Chennai or not.

IPL ticket booking date 2022

At a time when players are working to hard to attain optimum rhythm ahead of the biggest T20 tournament in the world, fans continue to be puzzled about the ticketing details of IPL 2022.

While there hasn’t been any official announcement from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) regarding the ticket sales, online platform BookMyShow has uploaded a couple of tweets in this matter.

Having said that, even the renowned ticketing platform hasn’t provided a start date for ticket sales. Given the limited number of days remaining, no information on ticket sales isn’t helping fans with respect to planning their travel for the weekend.

As has been the case in the past, we will update you with the detailed steps involved in booking IPL 2022 tickets for all the four venues once they are put on sale for general public. It will also be interesting to see if the BCCI allows fans to buy tickets from the stadium box-office itself or not.