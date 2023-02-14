Is Marcus Stoinis gay: Is Marcus Stoinis married?

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is in all sorts of headlines at the moment after Valentine’s day post from Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars. Melbourne Stars posted a Valentine’s Day wish on Twitter, and as expected they posted some cheeky pictures of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

In one of the pictures, Zampa is seen kissing Stoinis on the cheeks, and in the other one, they are seen grabbing each other hips. The relationship between Zampa and Stoinis is clear to the world, and it is a well-known fact that both of them are great friends, and their bond goes well beyond cricket.

Don’t be too cheeky this Valentine’s Day 💚 pic.twitter.com/n8lVeFybFC — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) February 13, 2023

Stoinis is an attractive personality, and he is known for his good looks and charm. Even Faf du Plessis said that he is very close with Stoinis, and they share a ‘romantic alpha relationship’ between them. Although even du Plessis agreed that Stoinis and Zampa are way too close.

Is Marcus Stoinis gay?

It is to note that neither of Stoinis or Zampa is gay. Both the top Australian cricketers are heterosexual and have been often spotted with female partners. Zampa got married to his long-time girlfriend Hattie in 2021, and Stoinis was amusingly trolled by the fans on that occasion.

Stoinis, meanwhile, is in a relationship with Stephanie Muller, and they have been together for over 10 years now. Having said that, it is not clear if they are married or not.

Zampa and Stoinis play together for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, but the same won’t happen from next season. The Stars have confirmed that Zampa has requested a trade to the Renegades, and the process will start when the trade window of BBL will be active.

Melbourne Renegades had a pretty rough BBL 12 recently where they finished at the bottom position with just 3 wins in 14 matches. Zampa led the side in the absence of Glenn Maxwell this season, who was ruled out due to an injury.