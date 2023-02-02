Is Shubman Gill related to Sachin Tendulkar: What is Shubman Gill relationship with Sachin Tendulkar?

A stellar start to the year only got better for Shubman Gill when he smashed his maiden T20I century yesterday, against New Zealand, during the third match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In an innings which lasted 63 deliveries, Gill smashed 12 Fours and 7 Sixes to score 126* unbeaten runs, and help India register their biggest-ever win in T20Is by 168 runs.

Earlier, during the ODI series against the Kiwis, the 23-year-old had not only smashed his maiden ODI double hundred but also went on to amass as many as 360 runs in the series, equalling the record of piling on the highest aggregate ever by a player in a three-match bilateral ODI series.

Just a few year into his twenties, and in a world where the looks of a person do become a huge factor to naturally attract one towards people when it comes to dating or otherwise, Gill has the base covered on this aspect of his life as well for his female fans to go all gaga at him.

During the post-match presentation after the aforementioned third T20I, a female fan was spotted in the stands, hilariously requesting Tinder to get her matched with Gill on the dating app.

Is Shubman Gill related to Sachin Tendulkar

In a world where celebrities’ personal lives are not shielded with privacy anymore, Gill is not an outlier too. With fans eager to get the latest information possible pertaining a celebrity’s relationship status and dating life, some rumours and speculations have been dominating Gill’s life as well, more so of-late.

One such strong speculation was Gill’s alleged relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, which was covered by quite a few media outlets until the beginning of previous year. The duo regularly commented on each other’s social media posts, until one day they decided to unfollow each other on Instagram, which soon followed with break-up rumors between the two.

The duo were part of discussions yet again after Gill was spotted with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan at a famous restaurant last year in August.

The Punjab batter later, all but confirmed his relationship with Sara Khan during a Punjabi talk show as well.

What is Shubman Gill relationship with Sachin Tendulkar?

There is no relationship of any sort between Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar, apart from the fact that both of them have represented the Indian Cricket team across the three formats.