Is West Indies out of T20 World Cup: Can West Indies still qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round?

Is West Indies out of T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies have lost their second First Round match at the Bellerive Oval.

During the 11th First Round match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between West Indies and Ireland in Hobart, Ireland beat West Indies by 9 wickets to confirm a Super 12 spot for themselves.

Chasing a 147-run target, Irish batters batted in a thumping manner to seal the chase with balls to spare in the innings. While a 45-ball 73-run opening partnership between batter Paul Stirling and captain Andy Balbirnie had set the ball rolling for them in the best possible manner, Stirling and wicket-keeper batter Lorcan Tucker shared another assuring partnership for the second wicket.

Stirling, 32, stood tall on his potential when it mattered the most for his team. Been dismissed for two single-digit scores this week, Stirling was due for such an innings. The right-handed batter hit fours and sixes at a strike rate of to play a counterattacking knock which will be remembered for a long time among Irish fans.

Is West Indies out of T20 World Cup 2022?

The development also means an exit from the tournament for two-time World Champions West Indies. Virtually a knockout match, the winner of this match would’ve always made it to the next round as both the teams had won and lost a match each thus far.

Having admitted a dip in batting form for the whole team after the last match, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran saw no improvement in the department after electing to bat first. In spite of Brandon King’s (62*) sixth T20I half-century, all West Indies could manage was 146/5 in 20 overs.

Readers must note that it is for the first time that West Indies haven’t qualified for Super 12 stage of a T20 World Cup. With no more matches for them, there is no way that they can bounce back.