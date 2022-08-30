“Issey badi khabar to ho hi nahi sakti”: Ravindra Jadeja reveals hearing his death-related rumour ahead of India’s Asia Cup 2022 match vs Hong Kong

Ravindra Jadeja reveals having heard his death-related rumour amongst others after injury ruled him out of this year’s Indian Premier League.

A rare poor season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year, and in particular for India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, did bring out nothing positive for the 33-year-old, until he made his return back into the Indian team during the tour of England.

To brush it up, Jadeja not only resigned as CSK skipper after a string of losses nearly ruled the franchise out of the league, but his personal form with bat and the ball too had hit rock bottom. Moreover, a couple of matches later, just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse, he was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a rib injury.

Come previous Sunday, the star all-rounder played a crucial knock of 35 (29) under pressure, and his half-century partnership alongside Hardik Pandya (33* off 17) saw the team home versus Pakistan in their opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Ahead of India’s second match of the tournament against Hong Kong, Jadeja spilled some beans on the baseless rumours that had come to his knowledge, while he was recovering back from his injury.

Ravindra Jadeja reveals having heard his death-related rumour

During a press conference ahead of today’s encounter versus Hong Kong, Jadeja was asked to comment on one of such rumours regarding him being axed from India’s T20 World Cup Squad.

The 33-year-old, in reply exclaimed, “Aap ne toh bohot choti baat kahi ki main nahi hu World Cup mein. Beech mein toh khabar aayi thi ki main marr gaya hu. Toh issey badi khabar toh ho hi nahi sakti.”

(The news regarding myself being ruled of the T20 World Cup squad stands nowhere near to the one which stated that I am in fact dead. There cannot be a bigger news than this).

“So yes, I don’t think much about it. My thing is simple – heading to the ground, play well and that’s all,” he further added.

As for his present relationship with CSK, reports suggest that things have only gone further south ever since his resignation as their skipper.