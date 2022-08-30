Cricket

“Issey badi khabar to ho hi nahi sakti”: Ravindra Jadeja reveals hearing his death-related rumour ahead of India’s Asia Cup 2022 match vs Hong Kong

"Issey badi khabar to ho hi nahi sakti": Ravindra Jadeja reveals hearing his death-related rumour ahead of India's Asia Cup 2022 match vs Hong Kong
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Andre Iguodala explains why 6'6" Michael Jordan would be the perfect defender for Draymond Green
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Issey badi khabar to ho hi nahi sakti": Ravindra Jadeja reveals hearing his death-related rumour ahead of India's Asia Cup 2022 match vs Hong Kong
“Issey badi khabar to ho hi nahi sakti”: Ravindra Jadeja reveals hearing his death-related rumour ahead of India’s Asia Cup 2022 match vs Hong Kong

Ravindra Jadeja reveals having heard his death-related rumour amongst others after injury ruled him out…