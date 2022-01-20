“It’s not Griffo against me here. I’m captain. He’s coach”: Matthew Wade brushes aside rumours of a rift with Hobart Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith

BBL 11: Matthew Wade has denied any kind of rift between him and coach Adam Griffith after he was removed from wicket-keeping duties.

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Adelaide Strikers in the eliminator game of BBL 11. However, the Hurricanes suffered a record defeat in their last league game against Melbourne Stars. The Hurricanes decided to rest their pacers for the game, and Maxwell and Stoinis took full use of it. Both of them combined for an unbeaten 132 runs partnership of just 54 balls. Melbourne Stars managed to score 273-2, which is the highest-ever BBL score.

However, Matthew Wade, the captain of Hobart Hurricanes was not doing wicket-keeping in that game. He was doing the on-ground fielding, there are rumours circulating of a rift between him and the coach Adam Griffith. Wade also took a leave from some games due to personal reasons.

BBL 11: Matthew Wade brushes aside rumours of a rift with the coach

The hurricanes have said that the decision to take keeping away from Wade was a mutual decision. This will allow Wade to communicate with the bowlers from mid-off. Wade has also acknowledged this statement. Wade said Griffith had spoken to Australia’s selectors about the decision to hand Ben McDermott the gloves, and they also had no issue.

“It’s not Griffo against me here. I’m captain. He’s coach. We’ve made a decision that it’s best for the team,” Wade said.

“It’s a decision that me and Griffo made.”

“I would prefer to wicketkeeper as I am the T20 keeper for Australia. I was going to keep for the tournament.”

“Mentally keeping, captaining and batting in the top three, it takes its toll over a long tournament.”

"I was a little bit fatigued mentally after the World Cup…"

Matthew Wade also said that he has no regrets in resting all the pacers for the Stars game. He said that it was important to keep the pacers fit ahead of the knockout games.

“Last night wasn’t ideal. It was embarrassing,” Wade said.

“(But) if we lost one of (the three quicks) and we had to roll into a final with a bit of a made-up team, then I’d be pretty flat the morning after.”

“So we’re pretty confident that we made the right decision by leaving those boys out.”