Joe Root wife name: Is Joe Root married?

Joe Root wife name: The former England skipper has notched up his 27th Test century during England’s 2nd match against New Zealand.

On ‘Day 3’ of the ongoing second Test match between England and New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, former England skipper Joe Root has smashed back-to-back centuries to revive his team back yet again from a precarious situation in the match.

Root, this time around found a more than able partner in Ollie Pope (145 off 239), who also smashed only his second century (first at home) in the Test format.

With England resuming the day at 90/1, the Root-Pope duo have batted both the morning and the afternoon sessions of the day unscathed, stitching together a fine, unbeaten 187-run stand for the third wicket, with the final session of the day underway.

In what was his 27th Test match century, the 31-year-old batted almost flawlessly, despite a couple of his tough catches going down, to bring up his ton in mere 116 deliveries.

At the time of writing, he was unbeaten at the score of 109* (129), with these runs coming with the assistance of 18 Fours.

The drought is over. Joe Root scores a sensational Test hundred for the first time since… …Last Sunday.#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/K8sexS5S3X — bet365 (@bet365) June 12, 2022

Joe Root wife name

The star England batter had engaged his better half Carrie Cotterel in the year 2016, with the duo finally marrying each other a couple of years later in 2018, at Root’s hometown in Sheffield.

A homemaker presently by profession, Carrie used to work at a bar, The Arc, in Headingley, Leeds before she got married.

Root, had recently acknowledged the role of his wife and the rest of the family members during the recent low point in his career, which eventually led to him stepping aside as England Test skipper a month ago, despite consistently delivering with the bat.

Continuing with his same dream run of form, Root, during the first Test match against New Zealand at Lord’s under skipper Ben Stokes, went on to become only the second English batter in Cricketing history to complete 10,000 runs in the Test format.