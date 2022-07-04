Jonny Bairstow last 5 Test innings: Jonny Bairstow last 10 Test innings list

Jonny Bairstow last 5 Test innings: The English wicket-keeper batter is batting at his imperious best in the calendar year 2022 so far.

During the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, the English batting line-up has been all over the Indian bowlers like a rash, as they find themselves on the driver’s seat at stumps on Day 4, en route the record target of 378 runs.

After a 107-run partnership between Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) provided their side an ideal start, the dream, in-form English pair of Joe Root (76*) and wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow (72*), stitched together a 150-run unbeaten stand off mere 197 balls for the 4th wicket, to find themselves mere 119 runs shy of the target on Day 5.

The fall of three quick wickets post the aforementioned century stand for the first wicket had no effect on the Root-Bairstow pair, as they kept on batting aggressively with their new ‘Baz Ball’ approach, to find themselves in touching distance to level the five-match Test series 2-2.

Jonny Bairstow last 5 Test innings

Leading run-scorer in the Test format this calendar year so far, Jonny Bairstow is unarguably playing the best Cricket of his life, standing on the verge of smashing his sixth century this year, with the previous one – his 11th Test ton, coming in the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test.

The 32-year-old, has five consecutive scores of 50+ under his belt, which also includes three centuries – all of them in consecutive Tests against New Zealand and now India.

His last five Test innings scores are: 72* (today), 106, 71*, 162, and 136.

The Bairstow fist bump 👊🏻 He means business again!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Bb3HGUrKC4 — Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 4, 2022

Jonny Bairstow last 10 Test innings list

The wicket-keeper batter’s year had begun on a wonderful note, having smashed a couple of hundreds (against Australia followed by West Indies) in the first three innings itself.

As far as his last ten innings are concerned, against West Indies, New Zealand, and India – in this particular order, his individual scores read: 0, 22, 1, 16, 8, 72* (today), 106, 71*, 162, and 136.

Another century tomorrow, and Bairstow will equal the record for most number of tons for an English batter in a calendar year.