Rajasthan Royals will be up against Punjab Kings tonight in their first home match of IPL 2023. Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium is set to host the initial two home games of the Royals.

Rajasthan will be again relying on opening batter Jos Buttler in this match. Buttler, who won the Orange cap last season, scored a half-century in the opening game of this season as well. He won the Man of the Match award against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be looking to continue his sound form.

Punjab also won their first match, and pacer Arshdeep Singh played an important part in that win. He won the Man of the Match trophy for his excellent spell of 3-0-19-3. Singh will again carry the responsibility to contribute both with the new ball and in the death overs.

Jos Buttler vs Arshdeep Singh Head to Head Record in IPL History

Buttler will be opening the innings for the Royals, whereas Singh will take the new ball for the Kings. It is certain that both of them will go head to head against each other on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer will be looking to take the wicket of one most of the lethal batters in the league.

In IPL, Buttler has faced Singh in just a couple of innings till now. Buttler has managed to score just 15 runs in 13 balls against Singh, where he has been dismissed once as well. The sample size is small, but it is clear that Singh has managed to bowl well against Buttler thus far.

In T20Is, Buttler has scored seven runs in six balls against Singh. Both of them have not faced each other much, but Singh has been brilliant so far against the Englishman.

Jos Buttler Record against Left-arm Pacers in IPL

Against left-arm pacers, Buttler has scored 400 IPL runs at an average of 40. He has a brilliant strike-rate of 149.81, where he has smashed 51 boundaries and 14 sixes. Having said that, Buttler has been dismissed 10 times in the process.

The record states that Buttler has done well against the left-arm pacers, and he would like to negate the swing of Singh in the initial overs against Punjab in the next match.