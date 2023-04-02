Who was SRH vs RR Man of the Match in Today’s IPL 2023 Match 4?

During the fourth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to start the season with an authoritative victory.

Been found wanting across both the innings, the home team faltered across all the departments to end up scoring 131/8 in 20 overs in a 204-run chase. Visiting fast bowler Trent Boult dismissing the likes of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Rahul Tripathi (0) in the first over itself put Hyderabad on the back foot.

A massive jolt from which they could never recover, SRH never looked like challenging RR during any part of the second innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today.

Although Boult ended with bowling figures of 4-1-21-2, Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-17-4. Apart from these two, all-rounder Jason Holder and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a wicket apiece.

SRH vs RR Man of the Match

Sunrisers stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/36) inviting Royals in to bat first never really worked in their favour. An eye-catching 35-ball 85-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) and Jos Buttler (54) not only meant the registration of the sixth-highest powerplay score in the IPL but also lay a match-winning foundation for the team.

More devastating of the two, Buttler’s 66th T20 and 16th IPL half-century earned him the Player of the Match award and rightly so. It is noteworthy that the 32-year old player hit seven fours and three sixes came at a strike rate of 245.45.

“Fantastic start. We had a really good last season but this is a great marker for this time. I plan a bit but react on the day, assess the conditions and try and put pressure on the bowlers. Enjoying my cricket at the moment. Playing with a clear mind,” Buttler told host broadcaster Star Sports Network during the post-match presentation ceremony.