“Just hope one of the commentators doesn’t doze off”: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on PAK vs AUS Karachi snoozefest

PAK vs AUS Karachi: The pitches for the Pakistan vs Australia test series have been boring and the Twitterati has made some funny memes on it.

When Australia announced their tour to Pakistan after 24 years, it was expected to be a close and competitive series. However, the pitches in Rawalpindi and Karachi have almost killed the excitement of the series.

Gone are the days when scoring piles of runs used to be entertaining, the contest between bat and ball is the demand of today’s game. There has been absolutely no help for any kind of bowlers in the matches so far. In the Rawalpindi test, 1187 runs were made for the loss of just 14 wickets.

The story has been the same in the Karachi test as well, Australia have already batted for two days and they are currently at 505-8. Australian batter Usman Khawaja scored a century for the visitors, whereas Alex Carey and Steve Smith scored half-centuries. The Pakistani spin duo of Sajid Khan & Nauman Ali has bowled 99 overs between them.

Australian batter David Warner and a lot of pundits heavily criticized the pitch of the Rawalpindi test. Even Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has criticized the pitches made in Pakistan for the series. Match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch of Rawalpindi as ‘below average and one demerit was given as well.

PAK vs AUS Karachi

The snoozefest in Karachi has ignited the Twitterati to make some funny memes on the same. People from around the world have been criticizing the pitches of both the test games.

She is not alone, can’t blame her either. I just hope one of the commentators doesn’t doze off while commentating. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/xoRDXHp7xm — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 13, 2022

Summary of day 2 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/R9NUli7snq — Aimen 🇵🇰 | sajid khan stan account (@AimenJavaid8) March 13, 2022

Babar Azam has taken more wickets than Mitchell Starc in this series. 😅#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/pulUvUgo9U — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 13, 2022

