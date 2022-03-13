Cricket

“Just hope one of the commentators doesn’t doze off”: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on PAK vs AUS Karachi snoozefest

"Just hope one of the commentators doesn't doze off": Twitter reactions and funniest memes on PAK vs AUS Karachi snoozefest
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Is Ben Simmons playing today vs New York Knicks? Brooklyn Nets release back injury report ahead of matchup against Julius Randle and co
Next Article
“You seen me swish 2! You wanna lose $5 dollars?”: Wilt Chamberlain casually wins a bet against his Lakers teammate by swishing 4 three point range hook shots
Cricket Latest News
First match of IPL 2022: When does IPL 2022 start?
First match of IPL 2022: When does IPL 2022 start?

First match of IPL 2022: Indian Premier League 2022 will see the re-match of IPL…