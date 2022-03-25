IPL 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Indian Premier League 2022 matches?

IPL 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2022.

An Indian Premier League season, cricket’s version of a carnival, is less than 24 hours away from mankind. The 15th season of the cash-rich tournament will kick-start with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders facing each other in a repeat encounter of IPL 2021 final.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium, one of the four venues for the league phase of IPL 2022, will be hosting the tournament opener on a Saturday evening in front of a 25% crowd capacity.

Be it the overall head-to-head record between these two teams or Super Kings’ Wankhede Stadium record, Knight Riders will doubtlessly face a huge challenge in improving their past numbers against this opposition and at this particular venue.

A 65-day season of the biggest T20 league in the world will witness 10 teams (including two debutants) who will play 14 league matches before the Top Four qualifying for the playoffs.

IPL 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India

The renowned Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of Indian Premier League 2022 in India. In what is the last of their five-year contract with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Star have arranged extensive coverage for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 tournament opener will be televised on Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/Select 1/Select 1HD/Star Gold/Gold HD in India. Online users can stream this season on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that IPL 2022 won’t be available on any other streaming platform in the country.

While Star will no longer have a dedicated panel for Dugout, they have arranged for a high-profile 85-member commentary team with experts set to call the matches in as many as nine languages namely English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati.

Fans who support 2 IPL teams 😜 #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/hFlwsRCZaz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 25, 2022

Date – 26/03/2022 (Saturday) – 29/05/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (IST) and 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/Select 1/Select 1HD/Star Gold/Gold HD (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).