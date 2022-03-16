Kane Williamson Injury Update: Gary Stead provides massive update on Kane Williamson IPL 2022 availability for SRH

Kane Williamson Injury Update: New Zealand’s head coach Gary Stead has given an update on Kane Williamson’s IPL availability.

The elbow injury of New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson has been troubling him for very long. He missed the home ODI series against Bangladesh in 2021, the start of the first leg of IPL 2021, and also the last test against England before World Test Championship’s final. After the World Test Championship, Kane withdrew from the Hundred cricket to manage his elbow injury.

After the T20 World Cup, he missed the home test series against South Africa and Bangladesh as well. Ahead of IPL 2022, New Zealand coach Gary Stead has given an update on Kane Williamson’s injury.

Kane Williamson Injury Update

Gary Stead has confirmed that Kane Williamson will be available to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. New Zealand have announced their squad for the series against the Netherlands. All the players who will play in the IPL 2022 are not involved in this series. Stead said that it is a part and parcel of the current cricket cycle.

“Kane’s heading off to India. All the IPL guys [12 New Zealand players are part of the league] are away this week and heading off there,” Gary Stead said.

Gary Stead confirmed that Kane Williamson has been doing well and he is doing everything that the team wants from him. He also insists that Kane playing T20 cricket for the next months is very good for the short term. The aim is to get Kane fit for the test series against England in June 2022.

“He’s been everywhere we want him to be and that’s great,” Stead said.

“For us, Kane playing T20 cricket is the right way forward for the short term. It means we can manage his loads a little bit more.”

Kane Williamson will be leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Williamson has scored 1885 IPL runs at 40.10, courtesy of 17 half-centuries. He was retained by the side ahead of the auction as their first priority.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2022 journey against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 29 March 2022.