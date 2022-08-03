Kennington Oval London pitch report: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit pitch report today match The Hundred

Kennington Oval London pitch report: The second match of The Hundred’s second season will take place today at Manchester.

A James Vince master class with the bat during The Hundred’s tournament opener yesterday at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, meant that defending champions Southern Braves defeated the Welsh Fire in a one-sided contest by 9 wickets, to begin their season in some style.

The second match today will take place between Oval Invincibles and the London Spirit, at the Kennington Oval in London, with some big names in each of the two squads ready to take on the high-octane challenge.

London Spirits, who had a below average season last time around, especially with the bat, will be buoyed by the presence of Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, with former England limited-Overs skipper Eoin Morgan set to lead the side.

The Invincibles, on the other hand, would be led by the English wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings, after having finished fourth during the previous season. Sunil Narine, who was drafted in the side after using the ‘Right to Match’ card, will again garner attention of the crowd and the viewers.

Awesome few weeks working on England’s six T20s with @SkyCricket. Now time for the main event of the summer: @thehundred with the Oval Invincibles. #TheHundred — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 1, 2022

Kennington Oval London pitch report

Across the 141 complete T20 matches at the Kennington Oval in London, the average score by 30 teams stands at 163.2 runs. This year, the average score by the teams at this venue across nine T20s is 169 runs.

Thus, the pitch for today’s match is highly likely to assist the batters, with the pacers also likely to take advantage of the favourable conditions especially with the new ball.

With big hitters present on both the sides, expect the match to be a high-scoring one, albeit the teams are likely to take their time to get used to the playing conditions of the format, which has led the batting sides to take a bit more conservative approach. Expect the captain winning the Toss to bowl first, due to the very same reason.