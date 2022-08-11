Kennington Oval pitch report today match: Kennington Oval London pitch report Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred

Kennington Oval pitch report today match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers match.

Oval Invincibles will be up against Northern Superchargers in the league match of the Hundred 2022 at the Kennington Oval in London. Both sides have won one and lost one of their games so far in the tournament.

Jason Roy will be leading the Oval Invincibles in this match as regular captain Sam Billings and Will Jacks are unavailable. Roy would want to come out of his poor run of forms with the bat. Sunil Narine and Tom Curran have bowled well for the side, whereas Sam Curran has to step up with both bat and the ball.

For Northern Superchargers, Harry Brook and Matty Potts won’t be available for this contest. Faf du Plessis and Adam Lyth will need support from players like David Willey and David Wiese to support them with the bat. They have some really decent options in the bowling department though.

Kennington Oval pitch report today match

The pitch at the Kennington Oval in London has always been a batting-friendly wicket, and the same can be expected in this match as well. This is a stadium that is famous for its flat wickets, and the run flowing has been easy here.

The batters can play their shots with ease due to the even amount of bounce offered by the surface, and there are no other demons as well. Even the boundaries of this ground are not that big, and the faster outfield will make the job more easier for the batters in this match.

This ground has hosted a total of 62 T20 domestic games, where the average 1st innings score has been 161 runs. In this season of the Hundred, Oval Invincibles faced London Spirit in their opening match, and it was a high-scoring contest where London Spirit won the match by 3 runs.

The pacers can swing the ball in the initial overs, but overall it’s a brilliant batting track, and we can expect a high-scoring encounter in this one.