“Knowing Pujji, it’s gonna happen”: R Ashwin confident that C Pujara will let him bat as nightwatchman at Number 3 during BGT 2023

Team India registered their third biggest innings victory against Australia in the Test format, during the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur today.

A yet another Test match in India which lasted not even three complete days, the reputed Aussie batting line-up fell like nine pins and surrendered before the Indian spin web during their second innings as well.

Having handed the hosts a massive 220-run lead after conceding 400 runs despite so much brouhaha around the pitch, Australia could bat for mere 32.3 Overs on their way to a paltry 91 (their lowest Test score in India), and faced a defeat by an innings and 132 runs.

While Ashwin scalped yet another five-wicket haul ( bowling mere 12 Overs in the innings), Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked two wickets apiece. Axar Patel, who played a brilliant knock of 84 (174) in the first innings, also bagged his first wicket of the match.

For picking seven wickets in the match, and scoring a half-century in the first innings – 70 off 185, Jadeja was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’.

R Ashwin confident that C Pujara will let him bat as nightwatchman

Ashwin, who batted in the capacity of a night watchman after the fall of KL Rahul’s wicket on ‘Day 1’, not only survived the remaining 20 minutes of play left in the day, but also played a handy knock of 23 (62) with skipper Rohit Sharma (120) at the other end.

During the post-match presentation, the allrounder remarked he is always looking for an opportunity to bat early, and the moment did arrive during the Test. He also exclaimed that knowing Cheteshwar Pujara (who perhaps doesn’t like batting during the fag end of a day’s play), he might as well get some more opportunities to play the night watchman role throughout the series.

“I really look forward to going out there and batting. I am getting into good positions. If and when there’s an opportunity, I am always ready. Knowing Puji, I think it’s going to happen,” remarked Ashwin upon being asked whether he will act as the designated night watchman in the series.