Lowest Big Bash score defended: Full list of Lowest scores in BBL history

Lowest scores in BBL history: The lowest-ever Big Bash League innings total is the 46th lowest total in the T20 format.

The 25th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat in Sydney was a quintessential low-scoring thriller which encompassed a last-ball finish.

Chasing a paltry 106-run target, defending champions Sixers were shockingly reduced to 47/8 in the 13th over before the pacer-duo of Sean Abbott (37 not out) and Ben Dwarshuis (23 not out) made stellar use of their batting skills to put together a match-winning 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

In a partnership which missed out on becoming the highest-ever for the ninth wicket in the BBL by a run, ‘Man of the Match’ Abbott managed to score a run off the last ball of the match to seal a cliffhanger of a run-chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Apart from top-scoring in the match, Abbott was also the best bowler with bowling figures of 4-0-31-4.

Had Heat defended this target, it would’ve been the second-lowest score to be defended in the history of the BBL. It is worth mentioning that Heat have already defended three out of BBL’s five lowest-ever scores.

With a total of 211 runs scored in this match, it ranks 20th on the list of lowest match aggregates in the BBL. While this is Sixers and Heat’s fifth and sixth appearance respectively in this list.

Lowest scores in BBL history

S. No. Score Overs Team Opposition Venue Year 1 57 12.4 Melbourne Renegades Melbourne Stars Docklands Stadium 2015 2 60 10.4 Melbourne Renegades Sydney Sixers Bellerive Oval 2020 3 61 11.1 Melbourne Stars Sydney Sixers SCG 2021 4 68 14.2 Adelaide Strikers Melbourne Stars MCG 2021 5 69 15.2 Perth Scorchers Melbourne Stars WACA 2012 6 73 16.4 Brisbane Heat Sydney Sixers SCG 2018 7 74 13.4 Sydney Sixers Melbourne Stars MCG 2019 8 76 15.5 Sydney Sixers Sydney Thunder Sydney Showground Stadium 2020 9 79 16 Perth Scorchers Melbourne Renegades Perth Stadium 2019 10 80 12.2 Melboune Renegades Brisbane Heat Manuka Oval 2020

Lowest Big Bash score defended