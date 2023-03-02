HomeSearch

Lowest target defended in Test cricket: Lowest score defended in Test cricket by India

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 02/03/2023

A near-impossible task await Indian bowlers. Photo Courtesy: BCCI

India will have to break a 141-year old world record if they are to win the ongoing third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against Australia in Indore. The same will require the home team to defend the lowest target in the history of Test cricket.

Only a handful of minutes were left in the second day’s play when India lost their last wicket in the form of pacer Mohammed Siraj (0). Been bundled our for 163 in 60.3 overs, India have put forward a paltry 76-run target in front of the opposition.

An 88-run first innings lead for the visitors has turned out to be the decisive factor between the two teams in a low-scoring match on a rank-turner at the Holkar Stadium.

Whether India will gain an unassailable 3-0 lead after winning their third consecutive match of the series or not will chiefly depend on a collective miraculous bowling performance. However, what is confirmed at this point in time is for this match to become the third consecutive BGT 2023 contest to finish on Day 3 itself.

While the first two Tests had finished within eight sessions, Australia could seal this run-chase in the seventh session itself if they bat according to their potential tomorrow.

Although India had defended a 107-run target against the Aussies at the Wankhede Stadium in 2004, they have never been able to defend anything less than 100 runs against any opposition in Test cricket.

Lowest target defended in Test cricket

TargetTeamOppositionVenueYear
85AustraliaEnglandThe Oval1882
99West IndiesZimbabweQueen’s Park Oval2000
107IndiaAustraliaWankhede Stadium2004
111EnglandAustraliaSydney Cricket Ground1887
111EnglandAustraliaThe Oval1896

Lowest score of Australia in Test cricket history

Australia, whose lowest Test innings total (36 vs England at Edgbaston) had come 121 years ago, have been bundled out for 75 or less than 75 runs 15 times in this format.

While three out of the five lowest scores defended in Test cricket have come against Australia, the Aussies have still managed to never be dismissed for less than 100 whilst chasing a target.

