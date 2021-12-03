Lucknow IPL team support staff: Who will be appointed Lucknow IPL team head coach?

Lucknow IPL team support staff: The Lucknow franchise set to make its debut IPL appearance has shortlisted candidates for its new coach.

With the current eight franchises having announced their list of retained players before the mega auctions, the focus now shifts on the two new franchises- Lucknow and Ahmedabad who will be drafting a maximum of three players (two Indian and one Overseas) into their respective sides latest by December 25.

While the negotiations with the players omitted by the eight teams are expected to be on, the new owners and their management have also started making their team of support staff with the Head Coach at the helm.

As far as the Lucknow franchise is concerned, there were reports of them making their mind up on at least four names for the position of the Head coach of their team a couple of days ago.

Lucknow IPL team support staff: Who will be appointed as Lucknow team head coach?

Trevor Bayliss and Andy Flower, the head coaches of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Punjab Kings (PBKS) respectively, had resigned from their positions just a day after the eight IPL teams announced their set of retained players.

Post their respective decisions, reports were rife that both of them are in talks with the Lucknow based franchise for the head coach position.

As per Cricbuzz, apart from the above two, South Africa’s Gary Kirsten- the former Indian men’s team coach from their victorious 2011 World Cup campaign, along with Daniel Vettori- former New Zealand skipper who had also briefly coached Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past were also in contention for the post.

Now, as per the recent report by the above mentioned source, the franchise has zeroed in on two names for the prestigious post- Daniel Vettori and Andy Flower.

With consistent reports from reputed websites regarding Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul been convinced by Lucknow as their captain for IPL 2022, Andy Flower might in fact, be the one to make the cut for the post of Head coach.

Both KL Rahul and Andy Flower are known to share a good rapport having worked together in the Punjab Kings camp until IPL 2021 as skipper and coach respectively. Apparently, they had also recommended each other’s name for their respective positions.

ALSO READ : Ravi Shastri likely to coach the Ahmedabad IPL team

Lucknow IPL team owner

Businessman Sanjiv Goenka who leads the RPSG group is the owner of the Lucknow IPL team. The RPSG Group had won the bidding war for INR 7090 crores (over 932 million USD) to own the Lucknow team.

RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group with a US $6 billion asset base and the US $4 billion revenue is one of India’s fastest-growing conglomerates with a significant global presence.

The Group’s businesses include power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, and agriculture.