Lucknow IPL team title sponsor: Who are the sponsors of Lucknow team in IPL 2022?

Lucknow IPL team title sponsor: The Lucknow-based franchise is off with its various sponsorship deals ahead of its maiden appearance in IPL.

With the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to be a 10-team affair, the to-be debutant Lucknow-based franchise has got its preparations up and running for their maiden appearance in the lucrative league.

The franchise has already roped in former Zimbabwean skipper Andy Flower as their head coach for the upcoming season, while former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir has been has been picked as the mentor of the side.

Apart from the above two additions, former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya has also been signed by the franchise management as their assistant coach.

The Lucknow team were also supposed to pick a total of three players as draft-ins ahead of the mega auctions most likely to take place on February 12-13 in Bengaluru.

Although the deadline for submitting the names have been pushed ahead due to a controversy surrounding the Ahmedabad franchise’s participation in the league, both the Lucknow and Ahmedabad teams have, as per reports, finalized their three names as the initial picks in their squad.

Lucknow IPL team title sponsor

Now, as per a latest report, the RPGS group- owners of the Lucknow franchise, have struck a massive deal with MyCircle11 as title sponsor.

If reports are to be believed, the franchise owners have snapped up an INR 27 Crore deal with MyCircle11 as title sponsor for a total of 3 years.

Also as per InsideSport, the Lucknow IPL franchise has already sold 65% of its commercial inventory. Moreover, the owners have also closed a deal with a local oil brand for the right chest sponsor . The deal is also around INR 30 Crore, if the above mentioned source is to be believed.

“We are delighted to have My11Circle as our Principal Team Sponsor. We thank them for the faith they have shown in our new franchise and are confident that this will be a winning partnership,” exclaimed Raghu Iyer, CEO, RPSG Sports.

What does the @TeamLucknowIPL title sponsorship deal mean? What does it show about the @IPL brand even in pandemic times? My take. Here is the YT link https://t.co/Kh33BxhvYv pic.twitter.com/dSJ9IvQ0DO — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 6, 2022

For more Cricket related news, click here.