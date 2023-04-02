M Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Records: Bangalore Cricket Ground T20 Records and Highest Innings Totals

Much like Mohali and Hyderabad, the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League will also present a chance to Bengaluru for hosting an IPL match for the first time since 2019. Hence, it wasn’t a surprise to see thousands of people visiting the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB Unbox Event last Sunday.

The city’s first IPL match in almost four fours will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians tonight. A clash between two arch-rivals is an apposite manner to restart proceedings with respect to the biggest T20 league in the world being played at one of the most cherished cricketing venues in the country.

Been playing here since the inception of the tournament, Royal Challengers have won 41 and lost 40 out of their 86 home matches over the years. Indians, on the contrary, have a far better T20 record at this stadium on the back of winning 10 and losing three out of their 14 T20s here. It is one of the major reasons behind MI’s authoritative head-to-head record against RCB.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Records

Highest IPL run-scorers in Bengaluru are Virat Kohli (2,346), AB de Villiers (1,960), Chris Gayle (1,561), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (463) and Mandeep Singh (413). With the hosts’ batters scoring at an average run rate of 8.80 here, one understands the reason behind a one-sided domination by their all-time leading run-scorers.

With both de Villiers and Gayle no longer part of IPL 2023 squads, current IPL batters who have done well here are Quinton de Kock (384), Ambati Rayudu (380), Manish Pandey (352), KL Rahul (344) and David Warner (330).

Highest wicket-takers in IPL matches played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium are Yuzvendra Chahal (52), Zaheer Khan (28), R Vinay Kumar (27), Sreenath Aravind (25) and Umesh Yadav (25). Veteran Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla (15) is another active bowler in addition to Chahal and Yadav who has performed well at this venue.

Bangalore Cricket Ground T20 Records

There isn’t much change in all T20s at this stadium as Kohli (2,762), de Villiers (1,991), Gayle (1,813) and Dhoni (631) top the batting charts here as well. Among current IPL players, Warner (470), de Kock (463), Pandey (436) and Rayudu (422) are behind the likes of Kohli and Dhoni in this list.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Chahal (57), Yadav (25), Chawla (15), Jaydev Unadkat (13), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (12), Ravichandran Ashwin (12), Ravindra Jadeja (12) and Harshal Patel (11) have picked more than 10 T20 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Highest Innings Totals in T20s at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 263/5 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India 2013 248/3 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions 2016 242/6 20 Chennai Super Kings Dolphins 2014 227/4 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016 226/3 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2015

Although there has never been an iota of doubt around the high-scoring nature of this venue, 200+ innings totals getting registered here more than 20 times in the shortest format provides confirmed evidence in the matter.

It’s been a long time coming, but the wait is over! 🤩 Here’s a refresher on some records at Namma Chinnaswamy to get you in the mood for our HOMECOMING! 🏟️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4S4CAvTEGk — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2023

Royal Challengers, who have sealed three out of the five run-chases in excess of 200 runs here, hold the record for the highest successful run-chase in Bengaluru T20s. It was in a Champions League T20 2011 match when the home team had chased down a 215-run target against South Australia. The match is fondly remembered for Arun Karthik hitting a match-winning last-ball six off Daniel Christian.